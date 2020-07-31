Hong Kong reports 121 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high By

© . Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hong Kong
HONG KONG () – Hong Kong reported 121 new coronavirus cases on Friday, including 118 that were locally transmitted, as authorities said the global financial hub faced a critical period to battle a third wave of the virus which has seen a resurgence this month.
The Chinese territory reported a daily record of 149 new cases on Thursday. Since late January, over 3,100 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 27 of whom have died.
