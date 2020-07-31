HGrégoire Joins Thousands of Quebecers to Support Opération Enfant Soleil

Article content continued

“As a responsible company, we are committed to reflecting the values and interests of our employees and customers through our wide-ranging community involvement,” added John Hairabedian, President of HGrégoire. “Contributing to Opération Enfant Soleil’s needs is a direct part of this approach, and we are certainly proud of it.”

HGrégoire will continue to support Opération Enfant Soleil in the coming year, putting its many resources to work in support of the cause.

About HGregoire

Founded in 1993, with its head office in Saint-Eustache, Quebec, HGregoire has more than 1,000 employees. With the largest inventory in Canada, HGregoire is the leader in pre-owned vehicle sales. Winner of the Consumers’ Choice Award for 15 consecutive years, the family-run business oversees 21 new and pre-owned vehicle superstores in Quebec as well as 8 in Florida. HGregoire’s mission is to ensure the best possible price for quality vehicles through a rigorous purchasing and sales protocol based on transparency and reliability. For more information about the company and its unique history, visit hgregoire.com.

About Opération Enfant Soleil

Opération Enfant Soleil raises funds to support the development of quality pediatrics for sick children in Quebec. Thanks to the money raised, hundreds of projects are carried out each year in hospitals and regional organizations as well as in major pediatric centres, resulting in the acquisition of state-of-the-art technology and the creation of welcoming spaces that help ensure children can be cared for close to their families. More than $210 million has been donated throughout the province thanks to the generosity of thousands of Quebecers, the support of volunteers and the dedication of partners. For more information, visit www.operationenfantsoleil.ca.

