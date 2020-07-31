Herman Cain Dies Of Coronavirus!

Herman Cain successful businessman, politician and loyal Trump supporter has died of the coronavirus. He was 74.

On July 2, Cain announced to the world that he had tested positive for Covid-19 causing many to believe that he contracted the virus while attending a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cain was seen at the rally with friends, a large gathering, and did not appear to be wearing a mask. Approximately two weeks after his attendance there, Cain became ill and was hospitalized in Atlanta for coronavirus infection.

His family and supporters had hoped for a speedy recovery but knew there would be challenges based on his age and that he had battled cancer previously. They released a statement saying the following:

“Let me deal with some of the particulars of the last few weeks. We knew when he was first hospitalized with Covid-19 that this was going to be a rough fight,” the statement read. “He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle.”

Cain died this morning on July 30, with his loved ones saying further:

“But there was so much more to him than the public saw, and certainly more than the media presented to you. Most people heard of Herman for the first time when he ran for president in 2011. What they didn’t know was his business background,” the statement said. “They didn’t know how he had started his career as a civilian employee of the Navy. It was funny to us because sometimes political pundits portrayed him as kind of a goof – having no idea that during his time working for the Navy, he was literally a rocket scientist.”

Before running for president in 2011, Cain was very successful in business and was the CEO of Godfather’s Pizza. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Cain, and his two sons.