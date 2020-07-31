Herman Cain Dies Of Coronavirus!

Herman Cain successful businessman, politician and loyal Trump supporter has died of the coronavirus. He was 74.  

On July 2, Cain announced to the world that he had tested positive for Covid-19 causing many to believe that he contracted the virus while attending a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cain was seen at the rally with friends, a large gathering, and did not appear to be wearing a mask. Approximately two weeks after his attendance there, Cain became ill and was hospitalized in Atlanta for coronavirus infection. 

