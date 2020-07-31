Here’s how much Salman Khan was paid to work in Maine Pyaar Kiya

Salman Khan is currently one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood. The actor charges in crores for television and film appearances. He is a megastar and therefore the mass appeal that comes with him is gigantic and producers don’t mind investing in it. Salman, however, had a humble beginning in Bollywood. His first film as a lead was Maine Pyaar Kiya alongside Bhagyashree and the film went on to become a big hit. Salman became an overnight success and his popularity has only soared ever since.



But, you’d be surprised to know how much Bollywood’s Bhaijaan was paid for his first project as a lead actor. Salman got a paycheck of Rs 31,000 for the film and in today’s time that has multiplied over thousands fold. Well, that’s the journey of the Tiger.