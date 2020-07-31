Heather Locklear Backpedals After Making Groping Allegations Against Co-Star James Naughton

WENN

The ‘Spin City’ actress clarifies that her male co-star didn’t do anything wrong after previously claiming she was grossed by the actor for taking things too far on set.

–

Heather Locklear has insisted she “didn’t mean James Naughton did anything wrong”, after hitting headlines with groping allegations against her “The First Wives Club” co-star.

The 58-year-old actress had a small role as Naughton’s onscreen spouse, Mary, in the 1996 movie, directed by Hugh Wilson, and her lone scene, in which the actress had no lines, required her now-74-year-old castmate to grab her breast.

However, appearing on Zach Braff and Donald Faison‘s podcast, “Fake Doctors, Real Friends“, Locklear alleged Naughton took the actions described in the script a step too far. “He actually touched more… It was… gross…,” she said. “(He) actually outlines my areola with his finger.”

Naughton’s representative hit back and insisted he was simply following orders expressly detailed in his script, and Locklear has clarified the situation in a post on her Instagram page on Thursday night (30Jul20), writing, “Oh no, I didn’t mean James Naughton did anything wrong. The script called for him to touch my breast. I was surprised that he circled my areola. We had not discussed the scene prior to filming.”

She concluded, “To be clear, I was never upset with James, just surprised. Love you James.”

Naughton’s representative responded with a sweet message via the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six, saying, “From James: ‘Love you back, Heather.’ ”