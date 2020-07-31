Guinness World Records Awards the late Shakuntala Devi for ‘Fastest Human Computation’

Today Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi hits the digital world on Amazon Prime. The film where Vidya Balan plays the human computer who has quirky traits and an unapologetic mother has impressed everyone with its trailer and now the audiences have to sit back and watch the entertainer. And just as the film releases and we get to see the reel Shakuntala Devi, the late Shakuntala Devi is conferred with an honour today.

Guinness World Records has honoured the late Shakuntala Devi with the record title for ‘Fastest human computation’. The Fastest human computation is 28 seconds and was achieved by Shakuntala Devi (India), successfully multiplying two randomly selected 13-digit numbers, at Imperial College London, UK, on 18 Jun 1980. The certification was received by Anupama Banerji, daughter of the late Shakuntala Devi. Speaking about this great achievement and being acknowledged after so many years, Vidya Balan says, “While shooting for Shakuntala Devi in London, we would meet her daughter Anupama Banerji often. In my conversations with her, I realised that the late Shakuntala Devi, didn’t have an official certification from Guinness World Records – it wasn’t the norm then. Vikram Malhotra (The producer) and I were therefore very keen to make this happen and along with the Amazon Team, we reached out to the Guinness World Records team who provided us with every support. I am thrilled that Anumpana will now have the certificate to cherish forever. This is my tribute to the legend!”