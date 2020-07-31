Google upgrades Chrome’s Autofill experience with biometrics and more

Using a password manager is not only convenient but also more secure, as it helps protect you from phishing attacks. The same goes for inputting your credit card information during online transactions, and thankfully, most browsers and password managers, including the one that’s built into Chrome, can do both.

To make the experience in Chrome even better, Google this week announced two big changes to how Autofill for passwords and credit card information works in its browser. The first is the use of biometric authentication for credit card information. If you had stored your credit card with your Google account, Chrome would previously only fetch the details at the time of transaction and required you to fill in the CVC code for the card before it did so. With the change, you'll now only need to insert the CVC code the first time you use your credit card; after that, you can use biometric forms of authentication, such as your fingerprints or facial recognition.