Ghislaine Maxwell Allegedly Took Pic Of Topless Girls As A ‘Hobby’

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend, business partner, and alleged accomplice of late convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein — reportedly took pictures of underage girls as a hobby.

Maxwell reportedly “had an album full of photographs of people, young girls, girls,” Epstein’s former butler, Juan Alessi, per the Daily Mail.

“And I remember that she had. Like a hobby … It was some girls were topless, taking the sun,” he said.

Alessi also said that he was given cash to pay “probably over 100” girls to massage Epstein and Maxwell — and that he would regularly find sex toys in the room. He would then wash them off.

“I would find things like a dildo, it’s called a double,” Alessi said. “But I find these things, put my gloves on, took it out and rinse it, and put it in Ms. Maxwell’s closet,” he reportedly said.

Maxwell is currently in jail, awaiting trial.