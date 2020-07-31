Ghislaine Maxwell Allegedly Took Pic Of Topless Girls As A ‘Hobby’

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend, business partner, and alleged accomplice of late convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein — reportedly took pictures of underage girls as a hobby.

Maxwell reportedly “had an album full of photographs of people, young girls, girls,” Epstein’s former butler, Juan Alessi, per the Daily Mail.

“And I remember that she had. Like a hobby … It was some girls were topless, taking the sun,” he said.

