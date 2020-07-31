General Hospital’s Kelly Monaco Recast With Passions’ Lindsay Hartley

RELATED STORIES

On the veritable eve of ABC’s General Hospital returning with its first fresh episodes in 10 weeks comes word that the character of Sam will soon, if temporarily, look different.

As reported by Daytime Confidential, Passions alum Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa) was tapped to fill in as Sam, replacing longtime cast member Kelly Monaco in the role.

“Some big shoes to fill…precious too,” Hartley shared on Twitter. “I hope you enjoy watching Sam as much as I have enjoyed playing her, temporarily ❤️🙏🏻”

Why the short-term switcheroo? Monaco’s mother fielded that burning question on Twitter, once GH fans got to fretting.

“Kelly is great and should be back on set Monday,” Carmina Monaco reassured, explaining that Kelly was sidelined by a 14-day quarantine after encountering a breathing problem with her mask on her first day back on the soap’s set. But after three COVID tests that all came up negative, “I’d say she is better than great,” Carmina said. “Thank you for all of the love 💕”

ABC recently announced that General Hospital will be back on the air with new episodes beginning Monday, Aug. 3, having resumed production after a four-month coronavirus-imposed shutdown.

GH will be the second of broadcast TV’s four daytime dramas to get back on the air with new episodes, following CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, which returned with originals on July 21.

A return date for The Young and the Restless, which has been back in production for a week, remains TBD. NBC’s Days of Our Lives — currently in the throes of a mass cast exodus — will head back to the studio in September without any lapse in fresh material (the show benefited from having eight months of episodes banked when production was halted in March).