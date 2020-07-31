Gabrielle Union Says Terry Crews Is Not an ‘Ally’ Following ‘AGT’ Row

Instagram

The ‘Being Mary Jane’ actress calls out the current ‘America’s Got Talent’ host for his lack of solidarity as she’s entangled in a feud with the producers of the show.

Gabrielle Union has hit out at “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews for not supporting her during amid her firing from the NBC show.

The former judge went public with allegations of harassment and discrimination she witnessed and experienced during her time as a judge on the show during season 14.

Throughout the drama, critics of the actress questioned why she faced the alleged racism when she wasn’t the only black person on set, with the star telling Spotify’s “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” podcast that Crews wasn’t an “ally” during the ordeal.

“People hit me all day long and are like, what’s happening? And the only thing I know for sure is that Terry Crews gets three cheques from NBC,” she shared. “So, I don’t know if being worried about job stability – which listen, we all know that if you speak up about racism and White supremacy, you absolutely can be shown the door. I don’t know if that’s the motivation.”

She continued, “Based on his recent actions, do you really think Terry Crews was an ally, was helpful, was a sounding board? I think Terry Crews is showing us who he is and what he does during times of adversity and it’s not solidarity.”

Back in 2017, at the inception of the #MeToo movement against misconduct in Hollywood, Crews came forward with an allegation of assault, which Union says she supported him through.

“Not to say if I offer you solidarity I expect you to be the getaway driver during a bank robbery – that’s what he made it sound like in one of those series of tweets,” she explained. “If you didn’t have my experience… ‘I believe Gab, I just had a different experience.’ ”

Now, the star is focused on making the network a “more fair and equitable place” to work, will ultimately help people like Crews, she insisted.