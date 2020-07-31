Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Salute Transgender Daughter at 2020 GLAAD Media Awards

The former ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge and her husband thank Zaya for expanding their view of the world as they appear remotely to present the prize for Outstanding Drama Series.
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were the “proud parents of a transgender child” as they thanked the 13-year-old for expanding their view of the world at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night (July 30).
The pair appeared remotely during the 31st annual awards ceremony to present the prize for Outstanding Drama Series to the cast of “Pose“. Ahead of giving the award, the couple honoured their teenage daughter, with Dwyane stating: “We stand as allies with the LGBTQ+ community, as proud parents of a transgender child. Our daughter Zaya is leading us on our journey, and we’re doing all we can to give every one of our kids the ability to live their truth.”
“I didn’t always understand how to do that, but I want to thank Zaya for teaching me, and GLAAD for elevating the images and messages that accelerate acceptance in every family.”
Gabrielle added: “That mission means even more to us now as we raise all of our black children. Black lives matter, and Black trans lives matter.”
“We are calling on all of our racial justice warriors out there to open your hearts and your mind to the LGBTQ+ community, so that we can work together and empower each other and save lives.”
“Pose”, a drama series about New York’s ballroom culture in the 1980s and 1990s, was among the big winners at the evening’s virtual ceremony, where other victors included “Schitt’s Creek“, which took home the Outstanding Comedy Series gong, and “Booksmart“, which was crowned Outstanding Film. Lil Nas X was named Outstanding Music Artist, while Dolly Parton made a special remote appearance to collect her price for Outstanding Individual Episode for the “Two Doors Down” instalment of her Netflix show, “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings“.
The full list of winners at the GLAAD Media Awards is as follows:
- Outstanding Film – Wide Release: “Booksmart” (United Artists Releasing)
- Outstanding Film – Limited Release: “Rafiki” (Film Movement)
- Outstanding Drama Series: “Pose” (FX)
- Outstanding Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)
- Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character): ‘Two Doors Down’, “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” (Netflix)
- Outstanding TV Movie: “Transparent“: Musicale Finale (Amazon)
- Outstanding Limited Series: “Tales of the City” (Netflix)
- Outstanding Documentary: “State of Pride” (YouTube)
- Outstanding Kids & Family Programming (TIE): “The Bravest Knight” (Hulu) and “High School Musical: The Musical” (Disney+)
- Outstanding Reality Program: “Are You the One?” (MTV)
- Outstanding Music Artist: Lil Nas X, “7” (Columbia)
- Outstanding Comic Book: “Star Wars: Doctor Aphra”, by Simon Spurrier, Emilio Laiso, Andrea Broccardo, Wilton Santos, Caspar Wijngaard, Marc Deering, Don Ho, Walden Wong, Chris Bolson, Scott Hanna, Elsa Charretier, Rachelle Rosenberg, Chris O’Halloran, Stephane Paitreau, Lee Loughridge, Edgar Delgado, Jim Campbell, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics)
- Outstanding Video Game: The Outer Worlds (Private Division)
- Outstanding Broadway Production: “The Inheritance”, by Matthew Lopez
- Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: ‘Jonathan Van Ness: Honey, She’s An Onion With All Sorts of Layers’ – “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)
- Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine: ‘Am I Next? Trans and Targeted’ Nightline (ABC)
- Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: ‘One-on-One with Mayor Pete Buttigieg’ – “The Rachel Maddow Show” (MSNBC)
- Outstanding Newspaper Article: “Military Reports No Discharges Under Trans Ban – But Advocates Have Doubts” by Chris Johnson (Washington Blade)
- Outstanding Magazine Article: “The Trans Obituaries Project” by Raquel Willis (Out)
- Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: Advocate
- Outstanding Digital Journalism Article: ‘Trump Administration to LGBT Couples: Your ‘Out of Wedlock’ Kids Aren’t Citizens’ by Scott Bixby (The Daily Beast)
- Outstanding Digital Journalism – Video or Multimedia: ‘Stonewall 50: The Revolution’ produced by Sekiya Dorsett, Brooke Sopelsa, Elizabeth Kuhr, Shahrzad Elghanayan, Wesley Oliver, Tim Fitzsimons, Victor Limjoco (NBC OUT and Nightly Films)
- Outstanding Blog: My Fabulous Disease
- Special Recognition: “Special” (Netflix)
- Special Recognition: Karen Ocamb, former news editor, Los Angeles Blade
- Special Recognition: Mark Segal, founder and publisher, Philadelphia Gay News
- Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: El Corazon Nunca Se Equivoca (Univision)
- Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism – Newsmagazine (TIE): ‘Despues de Stonewall’ (CNN en Espanol) and ‘Orgullo’ Despierta America (Univision)
- Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Interview: ‘Como y Cuando Salir del Closet’ Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)
- Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism Segment: ‘Amor Sin Condicion’ Noticiero Univision 33 (Univision)
- Outstanding Spanish-Language Digital Journalism Article: ‘Soy Gay y Estoy Orgulloso de Poder Decirlo: Jorge Luis Martínez, patinador mexicano’ por Mario Villagran (GQ Mexico)
- Outstanding Spanish-Language Digital Journalism – Video or Multimedia: ‘America a Fondo: Brigitte Baptiste, el Rostro de la (bio) Diversidad’ por David Casasus (EFE)