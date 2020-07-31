Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Salute Transgender Daughter at 2020 GLAAD Media Awards

Instagram

The former ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge and her husband thank Zaya for expanding their view of the world as they appear remotely to present the prize for Outstanding Drama Series.

–

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were the “proud parents of a transgender child” as they thanked the 13-year-old for expanding their view of the world at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night (July 30).

The pair appeared remotely during the 31st annual awards ceremony to present the prize for Outstanding Drama Series to the cast of “Pose“. Ahead of giving the award, the couple honoured their teenage daughter, with Dwyane stating: “We stand as allies with the LGBTQ+ community, as proud parents of a transgender child. Our daughter Zaya is leading us on our journey, and we’re doing all we can to give every one of our kids the ability to live their truth.”

“I didn’t always understand how to do that, but I want to thank Zaya for teaching me, and GLAAD for elevating the images and messages that accelerate acceptance in every family.”

Gabrielle added: “That mission means even more to us now as we raise all of our black children. Black lives matter, and Black trans lives matter.”

“We are calling on all of our racial justice warriors out there to open your hearts and your mind to the LGBTQ+ community, so that we can work together and empower each other and save lives.”

“Pose”, a drama series about New York’s ballroom culture in the 1980s and 1990s, was among the big winners at the evening’s virtual ceremony, where other victors included “Schitt’s Creek“, which took home the Outstanding Comedy Series gong, and “Booksmart“, which was crowned Outstanding Film. Lil Nas X was named Outstanding Music Artist, while Dolly Parton made a special remote appearance to collect her price for Outstanding Individual Episode for the “Two Doors Down” instalment of her Netflix show, “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings“.

The full list of winners at the GLAAD Media Awards is as follows: