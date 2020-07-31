G Herbo Announces “Swervin’ Through Stress” Initiative To Help Youth Deal With Childhood Trauma Through Therapeutic Resources!

TSR Positive Images: G Herbo has been very open about some of the trauma he experienced as child growing up in Chicago. Most recently, he spoke about the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder on his album ‘PTSD‘, as he was diagnosed with the disorder almost two years ago.

Since his diagnosis, Herbo has been an advocate for Black communities having access to mental health resources, which led to the launch of his new initiative. According to the Chicago Reader, “Swervin’ Through Stress: Tools To Help Black Youth Navigate Mental Wellness” is designed to raise public awareness about mental health issues, and provide resources for youth who have experienced trauma.

“Swervin’Through Stress is a project I put together to put 150 kids through therapy,” G Herbo says. “At their age, you never know how critical it can be to have someone to talk to–to have someone help you better yourself and your situation.”

In collaboration with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Herbo is offering free 12-week therapy sessions to Black youth ages 18 through 25. Herb and his team have also created a hotline to anyone dealing with mental illness or trauma, who feels they need professional help. The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 9am-5pm CST at 844-457-PTSD (7873).

“Everything I do comes from my life experience,” Herb says. “I understand at an early age that even though my story is significant in its own way, other people could relate to it. But I was never motivated to be a voice [on PTSD] or a key focal point until I recognized I actually became a product of it. That was a direct result of being in the streets, losing people close to me.”

G Herbo grew up in an area of Chicago known as “Terror Town”, where he was often surrounded by drug addiction, violence, and living in poverty. He recalls witnessing his first murder when he was about eight years old, and admits he has lived in fear for a large portion of his life.

Herbo currently attends therapy to deal with his PTSD and wants nothing more than to encourage the youth to do the same!

