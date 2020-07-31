French economy can beat forecast 11% drop in 2020: Le Maire By

© . New French PM speech at the National Assembly



PARIS () – The French economy should perform better than the 11% contraction forecast for 2020, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

Le Maire told C News TV on Friday that measures such as state aid for companies, and a decision not to raise taxes in order to encourage consumer spending could enable a pick-up later this year.

“We will are going to fight to make sure we can do better than that 11 percent,” said Le Maire.