French economy can beat forecast 11% drop in 2020: Le Maire By

PARIS () – The French economy should perform better than the 11% contraction forecast for 2020, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.
Le Maire told C News TV on Friday that measures such as state aid for companies, and a decision not to raise taxes in order to encourage consumer spending could enable a pick-up later this year.
“We will are going to fight to make sure we can do better than that 11 percent,” said Le Maire.
