Four easy ways to increase your work-from-home productivity

DarwinMail is a Gmail enhancement tool that allows users to customize just about everything email-related. You can categorize your inbox by different parameters, create email templates, and set reminders so you never forget an important follow up. You will increase your efficiency and save time with the help of DarwinMail, and it only costs a budget-friendly $39.99 USD.

Take verbal notes as you work

As communication-centric technology evolves, the adoption of speech-to-text is slowly gaining momentum. The benefits are pretty clear; it is quick to document, streamlines tasks, and saves time typically spent physically typing. A survey done by speech recognition company, Speechmatics, shows that 80 per cent of those surveyed see voice technology as advantageous for operational efficiencies like faster turnaround times and increase productivity.

Dictanote is a great tool for getting started with verbal note-taking. The voice-to-text tool uses AI-based speech recognition to write content much faster than if you were typing. Save time typing notes and start transcribing them with your voice with Dictanote for just $19 USD.

Learn to speed read

Returning to the topic of email, many of us actually re-read the same emails multiple times. To make things worse, research done by Yahoo Labs showed that email attachments slow response times. This is likely due to the fact that the recipient is typically required to review longer text files, presentations, and reports. While with certain documents it’s essential to review every word, there are benefits of learning how to speed read.

ZapReader is a speed reading tool that will help you comprehend more and read faster by instilling internationally-recognized techniques. The tool essentially removes your bad reading habits. You’ll be able to power through reading long emails and reports, all while retaining just as much as you would reading word-for-word with ZapReader for $39.99 USD.

