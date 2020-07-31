Former football coach Barry Bennell admits more abuse of children

Former football coach and serial paedophile Barry Bennell has pleaded guilty to nine historical child sexual offences.

The 66-year-old former Crewe Alexandra coach, also known as Richard Jones, entered the pleas at Chester Crown Court on Friday, by videolink from prison in Cambridgeshire.

He admitted three counts of buggery and six counts of indecent assault in relation to two complainants between 1979 and 1988.

The victims were aged between 11 and 14 at the .

In February the Record revealed claims of a cross-border paedophile ring involving Bennell and fomer Celtic kit man Jim McCafferty.

McCafferty, 74, admitted his decades of abuse of children when confronted by the Daily Record.

He was later jailed after he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10 teenage boys between 1972 and 1996.







He was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison to add to the three years and nine months jail term he was previously given in Northern Ireland.

McCafferty is a former Celtic Boys’ Club coach and Celtic FC kitman, who also worked for Hibs, Falkirk and several amateur youth teams.

Bennell, who used to work as a scout for Manchester City, is serving a 30-year prison sentence after being convicted of 50 child sexual offences in 2018.

The latest case was adjourned for medical reports on the defendant to be prepared.







Judge Patrick Thompson said he would have to put himself in the position of the judge who sentenced Bennell in 2018 and decide how much extra he could have imposed had he been aware there were two more complainants.

He added: “It is important the two victims have the opportunity to come to court.”

He adjourned the case to October 5.

Eleanor Laws QC, defending, asked that Bennell not be required to attend court in person for his sentencing.

She said: “Notwithstanding that these are serious matters, and ordinarily one would expect his attendance, he is, as your honour might know, not very well.

“Even if there were not a pandemic, he is vulnerable in terms of his health.”

Judge Thompson said he would allow Bennell to attend by videolink.

He told Bennell: “You have pleaded guilty to very serious matters. You will receive a custodial sentence, the length of that is to be determined by me.”

Bennell is serving his fourth jail term having previously been sentenced for similar offences involving 16 other victims.

The latest charges were brought by the CPS after it reviewed a file of evidence from Cheshire Police relating to allegations of non-recent child sexual abuse.







Detective Inspector Sarah Oliver, of Cheshire Police, said: “Today, Barry Bennell has pleaded guilty to a number of sexual offences – sparing his victims the trauma of having to relive what happened to them, during a trial.

“This would undoubtedly have been a very difficult and upsetting experience for them. I hope that this decision will help to provide some closure after so many years of pain trying to deal with and make sense of what happened to them.

“Bennell abused his position of trust as a football coach for his own sexual gratification. He was highly regarded in his field and took advantage of this by preying on these two young boys at a in their life when he knew they were vulnerable and dreamt of making it in the world of professional football.

“He knew exactly what he was doing was wrong but carried on regardless.

“Anyone who has suffered from sexual abuse – whether it took place recently or many years ago – should never feel ashamed about talking about what has happened to them. Help and support is available to those who need it.

“I commend the victims for their bravery and courage in this case and would like to thank them for their support throughout the investigation.”

An NSPCC spokesman said after Barry Bennell pleaded guilty: “Although Bennell is already serving a long prison sentence for his awful crimes, these latest guilty pleas show that further victims should not be deterred from coming forward and seeking justice.

“Their bravery cannot be understated – and we would urge anyone who has experienced sexual abuse to speak out, no matter when it happened.

“By doing so, they can get the support they need, and ensure offenders like Bennell face the justice they deserve.”

Adults with concerns about children, or who have experienced abuse in the past, can contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 8005000 or email