Former Bad Boy Rapper Loon Released From Prison

The rapper formerly known as Loon has been released from federal prison due to the coronavirus pandemic –after his celebrities pals reportedly hit up President Trump.

According to The New York Post, US District Judge Terrence Boyle converted his sentence to time served, citing the virus as an “extraordinary and compelling” reason and that he was not a danger to society.

The rapper served more than eight years for his role in a heroin-dealing conspiracy and was scheduled to be released in August 2021.

Loon walked away from the music industry in 2008 and converted to Islam, but the charge he was arrested and charged for was prior to his conversion.

Several of Loon’s celeb pals, including Faith Evans, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, among others, asked that Loon be granted clemency by Donald Trump last year in a 34-page letter penned by friend, Weldon Angelos.

It’s not definite but assumed that the letter to Trump could have helped his release.