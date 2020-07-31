Former Bad Boy Rapper Loon Released From Prison

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10

The rapper formerly known as Loon has been released from federal prison due to the coronavirus pandemic –after his celebrities pals reportedly hit up President Trump.

According to The New York Post, US District Judge Terrence Boyle converted his sentence to time served, citing the virus as an “extraordinary and compelling” reason and that he was not a danger to society.

The rapper served more than eight years for his role in a heroin-dealing conspiracy and was scheduled to be released in August 2021.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR