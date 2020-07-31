Florida teen arrested, charged with being “mastermind” of Twitter hack

A Florida teen has been arrested and charged with 30 felony counts related to the high-profile hijacking of more than 100 Twitter accounts earlier this month.

Federal law enforcement arrested Graham Ivan Clark, 17, in Tampa earlier today, the Office of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said. The arrest followed an investigation spearheaded by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Justice Department.

“These crimes were perpetrated using the names of famous people and celebrities, but they’re not the primary victims here,” said Warren. “This ‘Bit-Con’ was designed to steal money from regular Americans from all over the country, including here in Florida. This massive fraud was orchestrated right here in our backyard, and we will not stand for that.”

Clark faces one count of organized fraud, 11 total counts of fraudulent use of personal information, one count of accessing a computer or electronic device without authority, and 17 counts of communications fraud.

This is a developing story and will be updated.