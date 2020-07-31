Florida Teen and Two Others Arrested in Connection With Twitter Hack Targeting Kanye and Elon Musk

WENN

A male juvenile and two adult men are facing felony charges after they are taken into custody in connection with a recent massive celebrity hack on Twitter.

A Florida teen is facing felony charges for allegedly masterminding the mass Twitter hack which targeted the accounts of Kanye West, Elon Musk, and former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Graham Ivan Clark, 17, is accused of plotting the Bitcoin scam, illegally gaining access to the social media profiles of high profile figures including Obama’s former Vice President and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, among many others, in mid-July (20).

The hackers used the channels to post messages urging followers to send them money in Bitcoin, which they claimed would be doubled and sent back. They reportedly banked more than $100,000 (£76,400) from the scam.

Clark was arrested on Friday (31Jul20) and slapped with 30 state felony charges, while he could also face federal counts.

Federal authorities have already charged fellow Florida resident Nima Fazeli, 22, with aiding and abetting the intentional access of a protected computer, while 19-year-old British suspect Mason Sheppard is accused of the same crime, in addition to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.