Fiat Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2 By .com

.com – Fiat reported on Friday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Fiat announced earnings per share of €-0.65 on revenue of €11.71B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of €-1.21 on revenue of €13.94B.

Fiat shares are down 34.67% from the beginning of the year , still down 41.68% from its 52 week high of €14.78 set on November 4, 2019. They are under-performing the which is down 14.31% from the start of the year.

Fiat follows other major Consumer Cyclical sector earnings this month

Fiat’s report follows an earnings missed by Moncler SpA on July 26, who reported EPS of €0.17 on revenue of €93.2M, compared to forecasts EPS of €0.2 on revenue of €95.13M.

Freni Brembo had missed expectations on Wednesday with second quarter EPS of €-0.03 on revenue of €375.2M, compared to forecast for EPS of €-0.02 on revenue of €399M.

