Fans Think ‘RHOBH’ Cast Vindicate Lisa Vanderpump After Watching This Messy Season

Season 10 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is focused on the drama between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville as the latter claimed that they hooked up despite Denise being married to Aaron Phypers. That seemingly makes a fan on Reddit suspect that Lisa Vanderpump, who has been portrayed as the villain before her exit, is actually being vindicated by other cast members.

Writing the Reddit post, the fan slammed Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna. “These women are pure evil and used LVP as their scapegoat when in reality Kyle and Rinna are to blame,” the fan said. “This season has 100% vindicated LVP.”

“She wasn’t on the show to bring up malicious rumors about Denise’s family, yet this still happened. She wasn’t on to solicit Brandi to spread a life-altering storyline, yet this still happened. She also wasn’t on to target one woman (which has been herself for years) to viciously attack all through filming,” the fan continued. In the thread, the fan also thought that the other Housewives were “ganging up and berating” Denise.

A few fans reacted to the post with strong agreement. “LVP is vindicated. The whole cast orchestrates behind the scenes and decides who to pick on. This is the reality of the show. It is getting old and tired,” one commented. Meanwhile, one other criticized the current season’s cast member, saying, “This current cast is not jiving together. There is no chemistry with these women (except for Denise and [Garcelle Beauvais]).”

Amid the hookup rumors, Denise recently dropped a major bombshell in a preview of next week’s episode of the Bravo show. “I will tell you, Brandi said that she’s had sex with some of the people from this group,” she said. Shocked, Kyle Richards asks, “Someone at this table right now?” To that, Denise simply replies, “Yes.” The ladies look at Lisa Rinna in shock before the clip ends.