Euro-area plunges into a deep recession that may take years to recover from

Article content continued

What Bloomberg’s Economists’ Say…

“The big question is how far the recovery has to run. High-frequency indicators suggest the pace is now slowing and we expect a combination of ongoing social distancing rules, spending caution and weak external demand to act as a ceiling on activity for the rest of this year. And the main risk — a second wave of infections — looks closer to crystallizing.”

— Jamie Rush, chief European economist. Read his full REACT.

The other major risk is long-term damage to the labor market. Government support programs in Europe prevented unemployment from surging as it has in the U.S., but they may only be delaying rather than preventing devastating layoffs.

With the outlook so uncertain, economists expect the ECB to increase its bond-purchase program again before the end of the year to revive growth and bring inflation closer to its target of just under 2 per cent. Data Friday showed euro-zone consumer prices grew 0.4 per cent in July.

Euro-area unemployment is already slowly creeping higher, and job losses are mounting as companies across the continent respond to weak demand and a dramatically changed global backdrop, particularly for travel and tourism.

Airlines have announced thousands of job cuts, while France’s Airbus SE could eliminate 11 per cent of its global payroll. Its plans to reduce headcount in Spain — where unemployment is already high — sparked demonstrations earlier this month.