EU sanctions Russian intelligence, North Korean, Chinese firms over alleged cyberattacks – Latest News

BRUSSELS: The EU imposed travel and financial sanctions on a department of Russia’s military intelligence service and on firms from North Korea and China over their suspected participation in cyberattacks across the world. In its first ever sanctions related to cybercrime, the EU targeted the department for special technologies of the Russian military intelligence service for two cyberattacks in June 2017, which hit several companies in Europe resulting in large financial losses.

North Korean company Chosun Expo is suspected of having supported the cybercrime group Lazarus, which is deemed responsible for an $81 million heist against Bangladesh Bank’s account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in 2016, the world’s biggest cyber fraud. Also, the company is allegedly linked to an attack against Sony Pictures to prevent the release of a satirical movie about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2014.

Chinese firm Haitai Technology Development was targeted for having ‘supported’ Operation Cloud Hopper that aims at stealing commercially sensitive data from companies across the world. Two Chinese individuals allegedly involved in the attacks were also sanctioned.

