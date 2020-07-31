England’s Joe Denly out of Ireland ODIs due to back spasms | Cricket News





England batsman Joe Denly is out of the ODI series against Ireland

England’s Joe Denly has been ruled out of the ODI series against Ireland through injury with Liam Livingstone taking his place.

Denly, 34, was initially set to play in the series opener at The Ageas Bowl on Thursday – which England won by six wickets – but suffered a back spasm in training the day before and was replaced in the XI by Sam Billings.

The Kent player will now miss the final two matches on Saturday and Tuesday, with Lancashire batsman Livingstone called up as a replacement.

Livingstone has yet to play an ODI for England but featured in two T20Is against South Africa in 2017.

