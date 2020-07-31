‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Hit With Sexual Misconduct and Harassment Allegations After Host’s Apology

NBC Studios

Shortly after Ellen DeGeneres offers apology, former employees come forwards calling her show ‘a place where sexual harassment and misconduct’ run rampant.

–

Ellen DeGeneres has once again come under fire after 36 former employees came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment from senior-level producers working on the star’s TV show.

Just hours after the host admitted she was “sorry” about recent allegations of a “toxic” work environment from former employees of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“, BuzzFeed published the new article, reporting that “the office is a place where sexual harassment and misconduct by top executive producers runs rampant,” according to “dozens of men and women who work behind the scenes.”

Speaking about their experiences, the employees, who were all kept anonymous, range from longtime, senior-level employees to production assistants. They claimed that senior producers would regularly make sexually explicit comments in the office, and many of the targets were “lower-level and younger employees who felt they lacked any power to speak up.”

Other employees alleged inappropriate touching took place, with many of the allegations made against executive producer Ed Glavin.

“We’re young people who were forming our careers and were unfortunately subjected to a toxic work environment as some of our first jobs out of college,” a former employee said. “And some of us were sexually harassed and that’s what was shaping our careers our first year out of school.”

While Warner Bros. executives didn’t comment on the new allegations, they gave a new statement after launching an investigation into the show, insisting they “hoped to determine the validity and extent of publicly reported allegations and to understand the full breadth of the show’s day-to-day culture.”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show is, and has always strived to be, a place that brings positivity to the world,” they said. “We have identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them.”