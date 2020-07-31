Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Wants To End Her Talk Show

Ellen DeGeneres may be ready to hang it up, as far as her talk show is concerned, following claims that she perpetuated a toxic work environment at her popular show.

An insider at Telepictures told Daily Mail that Ellen is telling executives at Telepictures and Warner Bros that she has had enough and is ready to bounce.

“She feels she can’t go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show,” the insider said. “The truth is she knew what was going on, it’s her show. The buck stops with her. She can blame every executive under the sun – but Ellen is ultimately the one to blame.”

Just yesterday, Ellen issued a statement after it was reported that the Ellen DeGeneres Show is under official investigation for alleged mistreatment, discrimination and racism in the workplace.

It doesn’t sound like Ellen’s staff was impressed by her words. Her staff was reportedly upset that she shifted the blame to her executive producers in the apology memo she sent this week.

“Don’t think for a minute anything she has said in that apology means anything. She created and then enabled this toxic culture to go on for so long,” one staffer, who spoke to DailyMail.com on condition of anonymity, said. “If anyone had come to her or those three vile [executive producers] to complain, they would’ve been fired.”

Among the allegations was one made by a Black woman who claimed she suffered a number of “microaggressions.” The woman’s request for a raise was ignored and she was accused of “walking around looking resentful and angry” after asking for staff members to undergo diversity and inclusion training.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

