Ellen Degeneres Apologizes To Staff After Show Is Placed Under Investigation

Ellen Degeneres has released a statement apologizing to her staffers days after it was announced that WarnerMedia had launched an investigation into her show amid allegations of a toxic working environment.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry,” the letter reads according to The New York Times.

In a article, employees made several shocking claims — including racism, intimidation and fear while working on The Ellen Show.

“We have identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them,” Warner Bros statement said.