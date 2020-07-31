Ellen Degeneres Apologizes To Staff After Show Is Placed Under Investigation

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Ellen Degeneres has released a statement apologizing to her staffers days after it was announced that WarnerMedia had launched an investigation into her show amid allegations of a toxic working environment.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry,” the letter reads according to The New York Times.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR