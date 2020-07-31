Donald Trump Reportedly Told Reporters He’s Banning TikTok (Update)

Looks like Donald Trump has made up his mind about banning one of social media’s most popular apps.

On Wednesday, Trump announced that he was considering banning TikTok and possibly other social media platforms. Late Friday night, reporters aboard Air Force One said Donnie told them directly that he will be moving forward with banning the Chinese-owned app.

Donnie told reporters he will act as soon as Saturday, according to CNBC.

President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters he will act as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States, NBC News reported.

“As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump said.

He did not specify whether he will act through an executive order, or another method.

“Well, I have that authority. I can do it with an executive order or that,” Trump said.

It doesn’t sound like TikTok influencers should hold out much hope either. Despite reports that Microsoft held talks to buy TikTok from its Chinese owner ByteDance, Trump reportedly told reporters he firmly rejected the idea.

ByteDance launched TikTok in 2017 but the app really didn’t get popping until the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. with a reported 2 billion downloads in April. But the rise of its popularity has prompted the Trump administration to scrutinize the app. “While we do not comment on rumors or speculation, we are confident in the long-term success of TikTok,” TikTok said in a statement Friday.

Due to the negative publicity, TikTok has tried to distance itself from its Chinese parent company. We’ll keep you posted on any updates.