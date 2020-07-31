Dodgers think Joe Kelly’s eight game suspension is too harsh

Joe Kelly’s eight-game suspension caused outrage from Major League Baseball fans, but they’re not the only ones displeased with the ruling.

The Los Angeles Dodgers organization, predictably, is irritated by Kelly’s suspension and many think it’s too harsh.

Kelly’s suspension came after he threw behind the head of Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and later threw two curveballs that nearly hit Carlos Correa. The 32-year-old then proceeded to make faces and mock Correa, resulting in the benches clearing, which isn’t necessarily ideal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t think anyone’s too happy about it,” Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock said, according to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez. “It’s not our call; it’s obviously the commissioner’s call. But I don’t think anyone’s too happy about that. I just don’t think it’s very good feel on his end.”

Although Kelly is appealing his suspension, it still is very controversial, as no Astros players were suspended for their involvement in the organization’s 2017 cheating scandal.

The Astros were fined $5 million for the scandal. Both A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow received one-year bans that resulted in their firing from the organization.

A majority of players in MLB have been highly critical of the Astros since the scandal was announced. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer even wore a “Trash-Town” T-shirt recently, which references how the Astros used trash cans to steal signs.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish also owns the shirt, and you can bet that plenty of other stars around the league either have the shirt or something similar to it.