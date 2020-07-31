Detailed Galaxy Watch 3 leak leaves little to the imagination

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy Watch 3, its successor to the Galaxy Watch Active 2, and a new leak by Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Twitter has all but given away whatever prior leaks may have managed to obscure.

Aside from showing off the watch’s design, the leak also comes with a detailed spec sheet. There’s not much new there, a lot of it confirms what we’ve heard before including the RAM, the inclusion of the ECG and other health sensors, durability level, rotating bezel, waterproofing, and so on. We can expect the Watch 3 to come in two sizes, a 45mm, and a 41mm variant. Color-wise, Samsung’s new Mystic Bronze will be making an appearance for the 41mm model paired with a Mystic Silver edition, while the 45mm version will have just Mystic Black and Mystic Silver models. Buyers will also have the option to choose whether they want LTE or not.