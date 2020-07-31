DAVIDsTEA Announces Results of Annual Meeting

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

MONTREAL, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA) is pleased to announce that the five nominees listed in its management information circular dated June 25, 2020 were re-elected as directors at the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held today in Montreal. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the votes were as follows:

Name of NomineeVotes for%Votes Withheld%
Herschel Segal13,478,65098.72174,8551.28
Susan L. Burkman13,567,58399.3785,9220.63
Pat De Marco13,515,66998.99137,8361.01
Emilia Di Raddo13,508,95698.94144,5491.06
Peter Robinson13,518,14699.01135,3590.99

At the annual meeting, DAVIDsTEA’s shareholders also re-appointed Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as DAVIDsTEA’s auditor.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA is a leading branded retailer and growing mass wholesaler of specialty tea, offering a differentiated selection of proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts and accessories on our e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com and through 18 Company-owned and operated retail stores in Canada. A selection of DAVIDsTEA products is also available in more than 2,500 grocery stores and pharmacies across Canada. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Primary Logo

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR