Crime stats: 9 deaths from bullying in schools – that’s more than the number of prison fight murders

Nine murders were the result of bullying at school.

Common assaults as a result of bullying at school exceeded the number of common assaults from prison fights.

The numbers do not take into account violent crimes where the causative factors were unknown.

Nine murders have been committed as a result of bullying in schools in 2019-2020, the latest crime statistics show. This is more than the number of murders caused by prison fighting and muthi-related incidents.

The number of assaults resulting from bullying at schools is also greater than those resulting from robberies, prison fights, rape-related incidents and taxi-related violence, at 546 cases.

The results, released by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday, show an overall increase of 1.4% in murders in the previous financial year, from 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020. In total, there were 21 325 murders over that period.

Included in the statistics released is a list of the causative factors which contribute to various violent crimes. However, the police said this was not exhaustive, as some police dockets did not specify what the causative factors were.

Arguments

Arguments or misunderstandings not related to domestic violence, topped the list of reasons for violent crimes. This includes the categories common assault, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), attempted murder and murder.

According to the statistics, 3 447 murders resulted from arguments, while more than 37 000 common assaults resulted from the same.

There were more than 31 600 assaults with intent to do grievous bodily harm resulting from arguments and 2 974 attempted murders.

There were more than 1 400 murders related to domestic incidents (where the victims and perpetrators were in a relationship), with over 21 000 assaults.

Mob justice or vigilantism was the cause of more murders than robberies, at 1 202 and 1061 murders respectively.

There were more than 900 gang-related murders and 40 common assaults. Witchcraft-related assaults were at 46 cases, while ethnic conflict or racism resulted in 38 assaults, 19 assaults with intent to do grievous bodily harm and zero murders.

Questions

However, questions were likely to be raised regarding the accuracy of some of these statistics, particularly those related to ethnic conflict.

For example, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said in Parliament last year that 12 people were killed during the xenophobic violence that flared up in September 2019, while the crime stats said there have been no murders related to ethnic conflict.