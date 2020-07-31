Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

The U.S. economy’s downward spiral
The financial toll of the coronavirus pandemic is mounting: The U.S. economy’s output fell a staggering 9.5 percent in the second quarter, the biggest decline ever recorded, and 1.43 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, the second weekly increase in a row after almost four months of declines.
Unlike downturns in the Great Depression and the demobilization after World War II, both of which occurred before the advent of modern economic statistics, this recession was a result of a conscious decision to suspend economic activity to slow the spread of the virus.
That plan hasn’t exactly worked out. The virus has continued its deadly trajectory, prompting states to roll back reopenings and keeping fearful consumers at home. During the second quarter, consumer spending plummeted a record 10.1 percent. The service sector was particularly hard-hit, with spending dropping 13.3 percent as people avoided restaurants and recreational activities.
For 19 straight weeks, jobless claims have topped one million, a trend that shows no signs of reversing. At the same , the $600 weekly supplement that has kept many Americans afloat during the crisis is expiring tomorrow, and congressional Republicans and Democrats are still fighting over how to replace it.
One bright spot: The housing market is the only solid sector of the U.S. economy, with sales of new homes rising 13.8 percent in June and 19.4 percent in May. The trend appears to be driven by urban residents seeking more space in the suburbs.
Understanding how the virus spreads
In the race to understand the coronavirus and how it is transmitted, scientists still have much to learn. But two new studies shed some light on two of the biggest question marks: the roles played by young children and aerosols.
Though infected children have not been considered vectors of the virus, a small study released on Thursday found that kids under the age of 5 have as much viral material in their noses and throats as adults, and perhaps as much as 100 times more. The research doesn’t prove that children spread the virus, but experts say it’s highly suggestive that they might.
Aerosols — microscopic droplets that people produce when exhaling or talking — have also captivated scientists, many of whom sounded alarm bells long before the World Health Organization acknowledged this month that the virus can be airborne. A new study looked at how the virus exploded onboard the Diamond Princess, the cruise ship where 700 of the 3,711 passengers and crew members tested positive for the virus in January. The researchers concluded that 60 percent of infections were spread via aerosols.
“Epidemiologists are finding that this disease stalks us indoors,” writes Zeynep Tufekci, an associate professor at the University of North Carolina, in The Atlantic, arguing that we need to pay more attention to ventilation. To ward off potentially infectious aerosols, Linsey Marr, an engineer who studies how viruses spread through the air, advises in a Times Op-Ed to open windows and upgrade filters in air-conditioners and heaters. And the golden rules of the pandemic remain: Keep your distance, wear a mask with multiple layers and avoid crowds.
The Coronavirus Outbreak ›
Frequently Asked Questions
Updated July 27, 2020
Should I refinance my mortgage?
- It could be a good idea, because mortgage rates have never been lower. Refinancing requests have pushed mortgage applications to some of the highest levels since 2008, so be prepared to get in line. But defaults are also up, so if you’re thinking about buying a home, be aware that some lenders have tightened their standards.
What is school going to look like in September?
- It is unlikely that many schools will return to a normal schedule this fall, requiring the grind of online learning, makeshift child care and stunted workdays to continue. California’s two largest public school districts — Los Angeles and San Diego — said on July 13, that instruction will be remote-only in the fall, citing concerns that surging coronavirus infections in their areas pose too dire a risk for students and teachers. Together, the two districts enroll some 825,000 students. They are the largest in the country so far to abandon plans for even a partial physical return to classrooms when they reopen in August. For other districts, the solution won’t be an all-or-nothing approach. Many systems, including the nation’s largest, New York City, are devising hybrid plans that involve spending some days in classrooms and other days online. There’s no national policy on this yet, so check with your municipal school system regularly to see what is happening in your community.
Is the coronavirus airborne?
- The coronavirus can stay aloft for hours in tiny droplets in stagnant air, infecting people as they inhale, mounting scientific evidence suggests. This risk is highest in crowded indoor spaces with poor ventilation, and may help explain super-spreading events reported in meatpacking plants, churches and restaurants. It’s unclear how often the virus is spread via these tiny droplets, or aerosols, compared with larger droplets that are expelled when a sick person coughs or sneezes, or transmitted through contact with contaminated surfaces, said Linsey Marr, an aerosol expert at Virginia Tech. Aerosols are released even when a person without symptoms exhales, talks or sings, according to Dr. Marr and more than 200 other experts, who have outlined the evidence in an open letter to the World Health Organization.
What are the symptoms of coronavirus?
Does asymptomatic transmission of Covid-19 happen?
- So far, the evidence seems to show it does. A widely cited paper published in April suggests that people are most infectious about two days before the onset of coronavirus symptoms and estimated that 44 percent of new infections were a result of transmission from people who were not yet showing symptoms. Recently, a top expert at the World Health Organization stated that transmission of the coronavirus by people who did not have symptoms was “very rare,” but she later walked back that statement.
Resurgences
Tokyo recorded 367 new cases on Thursday, another single-day high, prompting its governor to request karaoke venues as well as bars and restaurants that serve alcohol to close by 10 p.m. for most of August.
Here’s a roundup of restrictions in all 50 states.
What else we’re following
The coronavirus vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson protected monkeys from infection with just one dose, a new study found.
More than four months after the N.B.A. suspended its season, the league returns on Thursday night from within its Disney World bubble.
The eight counties with the largest populations of Native Americans have case rates that are nearly double the national average, a Times analysis found.
New Jersey lawmakers are expected to approve a Covid-19 bill — believed to be the first of its kind — that could free more than 3,000 prisoners months before their release dates.
The first coronavirus patient to receive a double-lung transplant, 28-year-old Mayra Ramirez, returned home on Wednesday after more than three months in the hospital.
Buddy, the first U.S. dog to test positive for the virus, has died, National Geographic reports.
How do you shoot big-budget movies in a pandemic? In Britain, filmmakers have turned to Covid-19 advisers, personnel pods and daily testing, The Guardian reports.
What you’re doing
I have cleared out our carport in preparation for some kind of pod-based school enrichment for my seventh grader and a small group of his buddies when the rains return in the fall. I can fit six kids at six feet apart each with room to walk in between chairs, and it might be warm enough until December.
— Anne B. McGrail, Eugene, Ore.
Let us know how you’re dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we may feature it in an upcoming newsletter.
Sign up here to get the briefing by email.