Cold but clear morning ahead

Light showers however will descend on Western Australia, as a trough clips southwestern parts of the state.

Onshore winds will deliver the odd shower to western Tasmania, while a low in the Tasman directs a large swell towards the NSW coast.

A marine wind warning is in place for the Northern Territory, WA, Queensland, Victoria and Tasmania.

Widespread morning frost and a mostly sunny day. Fog then sunny, cool-to-cold in the southwest.

Sunny in Sydney, with a low of 7C and a high of 19. Areas of fog in the early morning, mainly in the west. Areas of morning frost in the outer west. Light winds.

Areas of fog and frost in the morning in Canberra, with a chilly low of -2C and a top of 15. Mostly sunny afternoon. Light winds.

Mostly sunny, cool-to-cold in the southwest. Increasing sunshine, cool-to-cold in the southeast. Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the northwest. Fog then sunny, cold in the northeast.

Patchy morning fog in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs with temperatures spanning 7 to 17C. Mostly sunny day. Winds N 25 to 35 km/h.

A frost warning has been issued for the Mallee, Northern Country, North East and East Gippsland forecast districts.

Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the east. Sunny, cool-to-mild in the west.

Partly cloudy in Brisbane, the mercury ranging between 12 and 22C. Winds S/SW 15 to 20 km/h tending S/SE in the middle of the day then becoming light in the early afternoon.

Mostly sunny also in WA, with cool-to-cold conditions in the southwest. Clearing shower, cool-to-cold in the south. Sunny, very warm in the north.

Mostly sunny in Perth with light winds. A low of 7C is expected to climb to 19C.

Mostly sunny again, cool-to-cold in the southeast and central. Mostly cloudy, mild-to-warm in the west. Cloud increasing, cool-to-mild in the north.

Mostly sunny conditions in Adelaide, with the thermometer to plunge to a low of 9C and peak at 20C. Winds N/NE 20 to 30 km/h tending N/NW 25 to 35 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening.

Late shower, cool in the southwest. Windy on the highlands. Mostly sunny, cool in the southeast. Mostly sunny, cool-to-cold in the northwest. Mostly cloudy, cold in the northeast.

Partly cloudy in Hobart. Slight chance of a shower in the afternoon and evening.

Overnight temperatures will fall to between 3 and 6C with daytime temperatures reaching between 13 and 17C.

Winds N/NW 15 to 25 km/h increasing to 25 to 35 km/h in the early afternoon, then tending W/NW 25 to 40 km/h in the late evening.

Mostly sunny, warm in the NW Top End. Clearing showers, mild-to-warm in Arnhem. Sunny, mild over the interior. Frost then sunny, cool-to-mild in the south.

Sunny in Darwin, with temperatures of between 18 and 31C.

Winds E/SE 20 to 30 km/h tending NW/NE 15 to 25 km/h in the early afternoon, before becoming light in the evening.