Clayton Kershaw to make his season debut on Sunday

The Dodgers will activate star lefty Clayton Kershaw , manager Dave Roberts told reporters including MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick ( Twitter link). He’ll make his season debut on Sunday.

Kershaw had been sidelined to this point with back tightness. That’s not necessarily a major concern in and of itself, but the surefire future Hall of Famer has had particular troubles in that area over the years.

Thankfully, it seems this flare-up was a minor one. Kershaw, 32, has rather clearly declined in recent years. He was nevertheless capable of spinning 178 1/3 innings of 3.03 ERA ball in 2019.