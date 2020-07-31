Chinese importers are ramping up chip imports through Hong Kong before US sanctions shut the route; chip imports to China through Hong King are up 11% YoY (South China Morning Post)

Home Technology Chinese importers are ramping up chip imports through Hong Kong before US...

South China Morning Post:

Chinese importers are ramping up chip imports through Hong Kong before US sanctions shut the route; chip imports to China through Hong King are up 11% YoY  —  Re-exports of semiconductors through Hong Kong to the mainland jumped by 11 per cent in the first half of the year from the same period …

