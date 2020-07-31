China rejects accusations of hacking attempt on U.S. vaccine developer Moderna By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Moderna Therapeutics seen during COVID-19 in Massachusetts

BEIJING () – China rejected on Friday charges that hackers linked to its government targeted biotech firm Moderna (NASDAQ:) Inc, a leading U.S.-based coronavirus vaccine research developer, to steal data.

The accusations are baseless and without evidence, and China does not need to and does not engage in technology theft, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing.

(This story corrects to read U.S. (not UK) in headline)

