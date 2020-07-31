‘Chernobyl’ Wins Big at 2020 BAFTA TV Awards

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Sky UK

The real-life disaster drama series has been crowned the Best Miniseries and helped star Jared Harris take home the coveted Leading Actor title at this year’s British awards.


Real-life disaster drama “Chernobyl” was a double winner at the 2020 BAFTA TV Awards on Friday (31Jul20).

The critically-acclaimed series about the Ukrainian nuclear disaster in 1986 claimed the Mini-Series and Leading Actor prize for Jared Harris while Glenda Jackson took home the Leading Actress accolade for “Elizabeth Is Missing” – her first TV role in more than 25 years. It was her first BAFTA win in 48 years.

Meanwhile, there were a few surprises during the virtual ceremony – “Fleabag” lost out on the Comedy title to “Stath Lets Flats“, and “The End of the F**king World” pipped “The Crown” to the Drama honour.

Sian Clifford also claimed the award for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for “Fleabag”, beating her co-star and series creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The full list of winners is:

  • Miniseries: “Chernobyl
  • Leading Actor: Jared Harris – “Chernobyl
  • Leading Actress: Glenda Jackson – “Elizabeth Is Missing
  • Supporting Actor: Will Sharpe – “Giri/Haji
  • Supporting Actress: Naomi Ackie – “The End of the F***ing World
  • Drama Series: “The End of The F***ing World
  • Single Drama: “The Left Behind
  • Soap & Continuing Drama: “Emmerdale
  • Scripted Comedy: “Stath Lets Flats
  • Female Performance in a Comedy Programme: Sian Clifford – “Fleabag
  • Male Performance in a Comedy Programme: Jamie Demetriou – “Stath Lets Flats
  • Entertainment Programme: “Strictly Come Dancing
  • Factual Series: “Leaving Neverland
  • Entertainment Performance: Mo Gilligan – “The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
  • Comedy Entertainment Programme: “Taskmaster Dave
  • Current Affairs: “Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag
  • News Coverage: “Hong Kong Protests
  • Features: “The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan
  • International: “When They See Us” – Netflix
  • Live Event: “Blue Planet Live
  • Reality & Constructed Factual: “Race Across the World
  • Short Form Programme: “Brain In Gear” – BBC iPlayer
  • Single Documentary: “The Last Survivors” – BBC Two
  • Specialist Factual: “Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story
  • Sport: “2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa
  • Virgin Media’s Must See Moment (Voted for by the Public): “Gavin & Stacey Nessa Proposes to Smithy

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR