‘Chernobyl’ Wins Big at 2020 BAFTA TV Awards

Sky UK

Real-life disaster drama “Chernobyl” was a double winner at the 2020 BAFTA TV Awards on Friday (31Jul20).

The critically-acclaimed series about the Ukrainian nuclear disaster in 1986 claimed the Mini-Series and Leading Actor prize for Jared Harris while Glenda Jackson took home the Leading Actress accolade for “Elizabeth Is Missing” – her first TV role in more than 25 years. It was her first BAFTA win in 48 years.

Meanwhile, there were a few surprises during the virtual ceremony – “Fleabag” lost out on the Comedy title to “Stath Lets Flats“, and “The End of the F**king World” pipped “The Crown” to the Drama honour.

Sian Clifford also claimed the award for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for “Fleabag”, beating her co-star and series creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

