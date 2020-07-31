‘Chernobyl’ Wins Big at 2020 BAFTA TV Awards

The real-life disaster drama series has been crowned the Best Miniseries and helped star Jared Harris take home the coveted Leading Actor title at this year’s British awards.
Real-life disaster drama “Chernobyl” was a double winner at the 2020 BAFTA TV Awards on Friday (31Jul20).
The critically-acclaimed series about the Ukrainian nuclear disaster in 1986 claimed the Mini-Series and Leading Actor prize for Jared Harris while Glenda Jackson took home the Leading Actress accolade for “Elizabeth Is Missing” – her first TV role in more than 25 years. It was her first BAFTA win in 48 years.
Meanwhile, there were a few surprises during the virtual ceremony – “Fleabag” lost out on the Comedy title to “Stath Lets Flats“, and “The End of the F**king World” pipped “The Crown” to the Drama honour.
Sian Clifford also claimed the award for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for “Fleabag”, beating her co-star and series creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
The full list of winners is:
- Miniseries: “Chernobyl“
- Leading Actor: Jared Harris – “Chernobyl“
- Leading Actress: Glenda Jackson – “Elizabeth Is Missing“
- Supporting Actor: Will Sharpe – “Giri/Haji“
- Supporting Actress: Naomi Ackie – “The End of the F***ing World“
- Drama Series: “The End of The F***ing World“
- Single Drama: “The Left Behind“
- Soap & Continuing Drama: “Emmerdale“
- Scripted Comedy: “Stath Lets Flats“
- Female Performance in a Comedy Programme: Sian Clifford – “Fleabag“
- Male Performance in a Comedy Programme: Jamie Demetriou – “Stath Lets Flats“
- Entertainment Programme: “Strictly Come Dancing“
- Factual Series: “Leaving Neverland“
- Entertainment Performance: Mo Gilligan – “The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan“
- Comedy Entertainment Programme: “Taskmaster Dave“
- Current Affairs: “Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag“
- News Coverage: “Hong Kong Protests“
- Features: “The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan“
- International: “When They See Us” – Netflix
- Live Event: “Blue Planet Live“
- Reality & Constructed Factual: “Race Across the World“
- Short Form Programme: “Brain In Gear” – BBC iPlayer
- Single Documentary: “The Last Survivors” – BBC Two
- Specialist Factual: “Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story“
- Sport: “2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa“
- Virgin Media’s Must See Moment (Voted for by the Public): “Gavin & Stacey Nessa Proposes to Smithy“