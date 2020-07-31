Cheap Won’t Keep Ontario Students and Staff Safe From COVID in Reopened Schools: CUPE

Article content continued

The government, on the other hand, plans to hire 900 custodians – less than 20 per cent of CUPE’s recommendation – to provide an average 7.5 hours extra cleaning per school per week.

“Just seven-and-a-half hours per week, in the midst of a pandemic, to carry out all the new cleaning protocols? I don’t think any parent could think that’s sufficient,” observed Walton, pointing out that custodians’ new duties include cleaning washrooms four or more times a day, cleaning playground equipment, sanitizing toys, disinfecting major touch points multiple times per day, and refilling soap dispensers as soon as they’re empty.

Walton noted that schools will also need more education assistants (EAs), school secretaries, early childhood educators (ECEs), clerical staff, and paraprofessionals to take on most of the measures that will ensure safe and healthy schools from September onwards.

“Clerical staff will be responsible for daily screening and testing for COVID-19, and for liaising with public health and parents if there’s an infection. School secretaries will have to enforce restricted-access policies. EAs will be helping more students catch up after months of not being in class. ECEs will make sure children in full-day kindergarten stay physically distanced and practise good hand hygiene. Students whose mental health has been affected by the school closures and the stress of living through a pandemic will need extra support from social workers and psychologists. And everyone will be watching to make sure students wear masks and use them properly,” she said.

Walton concluded with a message for parents: “It’s not too late to demand the funding for what has to be done to protect students’ health. CUPE members will be calling their MPPs to demand the government provide enough funding to keep students and staff safe when schools re-open. We urge parents to join us in that call.”

lf/cope491

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200731005395/en/

Contacts

Laura Walton, President, Ontario School Board Council of Unions, 613-813-9951

Mary Unan, CUPE Communications, 647-390-9839

#distro