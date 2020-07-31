Charlie Cameron signs new deal with Brisbane Lions through 2025 season

Charlie Cameron has signed a new deal with the Brisbane Lions, with the contract to keep him at the club through the 2025 season.

Cameron had been courted by Victorian teams recently, but will continue as a member of an exciting Lions side for years to come.

“I’m really excited to have committed my future to the Lions,” he said in a statement on Friday.

“I love the club and have a great bunch of teammates.

Charlie Cameron is a vital part of Brisbane’s explosive line-up (Getty)

“I also think we have the best fans in the competition and I enjoy celebrating our successes with them.”

Brisbane is thrilled with Cameron’s re-signing, with club CEO Greg Swann noting that it is a boost to the team both on and off the field.

“The fans love Charlie and he genuinely appreciates that and wants to engage with them,” he said.

“We pride ourselves on being a fan first club and Charlie really embodies that.”

After being traded to Brisbane in the summer of 2017, Cameron has played his best football, kicking a career-best 57 goals in 2019 to earn his first All-Australian selection.