Chad OchoCinco Recalls Taking Viagra Before All Of His Football Games

Whew! Chad OchoCinco has never been one to hold out on the juicy stuff, and he definitely took us down memory lane when he revealed that he had a lil’ something extra before every one of his football games.

While reminiscing on his career, Chad reveals that he was taking something unique to keep him on his toes during football season, and it wasn’t steroids. Instead, OchoCinco was poppin’ them viagra pills, y’all!

“I took viagra before every game and people thought they’d stop me, if my stat line was bad I wasn’t covered, the pass was just incomplete,” he said. And when a fan asked why he didn’t take steroids instead, he said having three legs was better than two!

“NFL tests for steroids, how you gonna stop me running on 3 legs every Sunday, no hat.”

Some folks thought Chad was hitting y’all with a lil’ jokey joke, but he admitted that he was very serious.

“No it wasn’t a joke, I really took viagra before games,” he said. “The increase in blood flow made me unbelievably explosive in and out of my routes.”

There must have been a method to his madness, because Chad was one of the most widely known wide receivers during his time in the NFL. OchoCinco played 11 seasons in the league, for the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, and the Miami Dolphins.

He had 766 catches for 11,059 yards and scored 67 touchdowns over the course of his career. He was also selected to play in 6 Pro Bowls!

