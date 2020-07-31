Carlton rocked by 62-point Hawthorn turnaround as veteran stars ease pressure on Alastair Clarkson

Carlton has been left to rue what might have been after coughing up a 31-point first quarter lead to go down by 31 points to Hawthorn in a sensational turnaround.

The Blues came out of the gates on fire, and looked to be well on their way to a percentage-boosting win when Jack Newnes kicked his side’s fifth goal at the 16-minute mark of the first term.

However, after youngster Will Day got the Hawks on the board, Alastair Clarkson’s side got on a rampage through the second and third quarters, before running out 14. 5. (89) to 9. 4. (58) winners at Optus Stadium.

Hawthorn’s comeback was spurred on by its experienced campaigners, with Shaun Burgoyne, Isaac Smith, Luke Breust and Jack Gunston all pivotal in the comeback.

Hawthorn’s premiership stars such as Jack Gunston and Ben Stratton enjoyed strong outings (Getty)

Brownlow Medallist Tom Mitchell was in outstanding form, finishing with 28 disposals, and he explained how the Hawks were able to get back into the contest.

“They really jumped us at the start so it was going to look like one of those days,” he told Fox Footy.

“I thought we were ready. Leading into the game everyone was fit and firing it was just one of those starts. They really jumped us.”

The win is a welcome result for veteran coach Alastair Clarkson after mounting pressure following his side’s four consecutive losses heading into the match.

The loss leaves Carlton placed 12th with 16 points, while Hawthorn rose to 13th.