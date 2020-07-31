Canalys, Counterpoint, and IDC agree that Huawei became the biggest smartphone vendor in Q2, surpassing Samsung, and pushing Apple to the third place (Sean Keane/CNET)

By
Isaac Novak
-
Sean Keane / CNET:

Canalys, Counterpoint, and IDC agree that Huawei became the biggest smartphone vendor in Q2, surpassing Samsung, and pushing Apple to the third place  —  Samsung and Apple held the top spot for years, but Canalys Counterpoint and IDC say the coronavirus pandemic gave the Chinese company the edge.

