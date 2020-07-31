Sean Keane / CNET:
Canalys, Counterpoint, and IDC agree that Huawei became the biggest smartphone vendor in Q2, surpassing Samsung, and pushing Apple to the third place — Samsung and Apple held the top spot for years, but Canalys Counterpoint and IDC say the coronavirus pandemic gave the Chinese company the edge.
Canalys, Counterpoint, and IDC agree that Huawei became the biggest smartphone vendor in Q2, surpassing Samsung, and pushing Apple to the third place (Sean Keane/CNET)
Sean Keane / CNET: