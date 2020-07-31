Bunker under fire after Dragons Tyson Frizell try against South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Bunker came under more scrutiny in the NRL overnight after South Sydney’s narrow 32-24 comeback win over the St George-Illawarra Dragons.

Cruelled by the Bunker last week, the Dragons were thrown a lifeline on Thursday night with the video referee awarding a questionable Tyson Frizell try.

The decision prompted Nine’s NRL commentators to blow up during the broadcast, with the try levelling scores at 20-20 in a tight game.

“I suppose they’ll think they were due a call from the video ref and they get one here,” Phil Gould said, referring to the controversial Sharks try scored against them in their loss last week.

“He knocks it with his wrists and then he’s lands on the ball.

“He’s deadest knocked that on.

“Bradley, he’s deadest knocked that on. You can’t re-grip it with your wrist!”

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler joked that the Bunker officials’ “eyes were painted on”.

Tyson Frizell scores a contentious try (Nine)

The Dragons started the game against the Rabbitohs strong, racing out to a 16-0 lead, but by the second half they found themselves trailing by four.

With the game on the line, Dragons plamaker Ben Hunt sold a dummy before putting in a grubber as with Frizell leading and winning the race against South Sydney players for the ball.

Rabbitohs’ hat-trick hero Alex Johnston and Frizell fell onto each other in diving to ground the ball in goal, with the Dragons seemingly coming out on top.

However upon review it didn’t look so clear-cut. Despite the commentators being left baffled at how it could be given a try and a healthy amount of debate between NRL media and fans on social media, the Bunker’s Jared Maxwell ruled that Frizell “with the wrist has downward pressure in the in-goal”.

“Nup, nup, nup, nup. He’s bottled that,” Gould said.

“Frizell’s knocked it on or is that Johnston’s hand underneath? I think it was Frizell knock on,” NRL great Greg Alexander said on Fox Sports.

“He hasn’t brought the ball under control,” added commentator Andrew Voss.

“You’d think it would have to be on the ground to force it, you haven’t actually gathered it in with your forearm have you?”

Fortunately for the Rabbitohs the Bunker’s decision didn’t affect the final result, with the visitors sealing a thrilling eight-point victory at Kogarah.