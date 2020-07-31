Bryan Callen Denies Rape and Sexual Misconduct Allegations as Amy Schumer Supports Accusers

Instagram

As the ‘Goldbergs’ actor vehemently denies any wrongdoings, the ‘Trainwreck’ actress offers public support to the multiple women who accused him of misconduct.

Comedian Bryan Callen has issued a firm denial after he was accused of multiple instances of sexual assault and misconduct in a Los Angeles Times expose.

The “Goldbergs” castmember hit headlines on Friday (31Jul20) when four women came forward with claims of the 53 year old’s inappropriate behaviour.

The incidents date back to 1999, when Callen is accused of raping actress Katherine Fiore Tigerman at his Los Angeles home following a night out. She told the Times she had cried and begged him to stop, but her pleas were ignored, and hours later, she confided in her then-boyfriend and best friend about the alleged attack, the details of which were corroborated by the pair.

However, Tigerman didn’t report the incident to police because she didn’t want to have to complete an invasive rape kit.

Retail employee Rachel Green also alleged she had been pinned against the wall of a changing room and forcibly kissed by Callen in 2009 while comedienne Tiffany King recalled being asked for a “b**wjob” by the actor in 2017 after having dinner together.

When she refused, the funnyman reportedly offered her money and stage time at a stand-up gig, but King rejected him again, and drove home in tears.

The fourth woman, Claire Ganshert, explains they began a consensual sexual relationship for four years after meeting in 2012, but she had no idea he was already married to Amanda Humphrey, who filed for divorce earlier this year (20).

Ganshert insists she is “not a victim,” but claims Callen should have “known better” than to romance an aspiring 23-year-old actress when he was 45.

Callen, a close friend of fellow actor Chris D’Elia, who recently faced his own sexual misconduct scandal, firmly refuted the accusations made in the Times, issuing a statement which read, “Let me be very clear: I have never raped, forced myself upon any woman nor offered to trade stage time for sex. EVER. I know the truth. And I can only hold my head up high, remain true to myself, my family, my audience and know that I will not allow the cancel culture to subvert what I know and as importantly, what they know, is the truth.”

Despite his denial, actress Amy Schumer has sided with his alleged victims, applauding their bravery and offering to personally talk through any sexual misconduct-related issues over the phone.

“The @latimes just published this article by @amykinla about the repeat offenses of Bryan Callen,” she posted on Instagram alongside a screenshot of the piece.

“Thank you to the brave women coming forward and sharing their stories. You are saving the women who may have come after you. And to the comics who are annoyed with me for standing with these ladies what are you so afraid of? Available on my number in my bio if anyone wants to talk about Bryan or any one else who has sexually assaulted you. @bryancallen have a nice day.”