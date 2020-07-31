Broncos Tom Dearden’s costly mistake against Sharks, cost the game says Paul Vautin

Broncos youngster Tom Dearden will no doubt be wishing he could have this moment back after the Sharks mounted a stunning fightback following the costly mistake from the halfback.

Trailing by eight points with 10 minutes remaining, the Sharks on Friday night poured on three consecutive tries to defeat the Broncos 36-26 at Suncorp Stadium.

The Broncos were closing in on victory when they earned themselves a line drop-out in the 69th minute.

However, a short kick from the Sharks stunned Brisbane players.

The ball was battered back to Dearden who attacked the ball but couldn’t hang on to it as Sharks captain Wade Graham came charging through.

Tom Dearden (Getty)

Rugby league legend Paul Vautin was critical of the 19-year-old’s costly mistake when he said the game was lost for the Broncos on that play.

“Their defence crumbed out wide late. The game was won and lost on the great Wade Graham play,” Vautin said on Nine’s Friday Night Knock Off.

“Tom Dearden played a part in it. The ball was coming towards him and he saw Wade coming and he tried to grab it on the run. Made the mistake.

“You’ve got to get the ball. You’ve got to catch that and you probably win the match.

“Great play from Wade and they scored at the other end.”

Broncos v Sharks Round 12: Presser – Anthony Seibold

Despite the loss, Vautin was left impressed with the effort from Brisbane and was hopeful Brisbane supporters and players would take confidence out of tonight’s match following a string of thumpings in previous weeks.

“Everyone’s been saying the coach has got to go. I think after what we saw that tonight, I think it will give them a bit of heart,” he said.

“It will give the supporters some heart, the players some heat and the coach some heart.

“For 70 minutes they were the better side.

“The defence crumbled late, simple as that.”