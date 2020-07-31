Broncos release veteran tight end Jeff Heuerman

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

The Broncos released veteran tight end Jeff Heuerman on Friday.

Heuerman, 28, was a third-round pick by the Broncos in 2015 and appeared in 51 games (29 starts).

According to Over The Cap, Heuerman’s release will result in a $500,000 “dead” cap charge and $3.875 million in cap savings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR