British GP, Practice Two: Lance Stroll ahead, Alex Albon crashes



















1:22



Alex Albon causes red flags as he hit the barriers during Practice Two of the British GP.

Alex Albon causes red flags as he hit the barriers during Practice Two of the British GP.

Lance Stroll underlined Racing Point’s growing momentum by setting the Friday pace at Silverstone in a scorching second practice for the British GP.

Red Bull’s Alex Albon was second fastest but a later crash at Stowe brought out red flags and compromised many other drivers’ qualifying simulations when they would have set their quickest laps.

Mercedes, winners of each of 2020’s first three races, were only third and fifth with Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton respectively.

Hamilton aborted a later lap after running wide on soft tyres when the session resumed.

Max Verstappen, Albon’s team-mate, did not complete a qualy sim and was outside the top 10 entirely.

The Dutchman had earlier been angered by Romain Grosjean when he had to back out of a hot lap after encountering the Haas driver in the middle of the super-fast Maggots and Becketts complex.

2:17 Haas driver Romain Grosjean held up Max Verstappen, who gesticulated angrily from his cockpit during second practice. Haas driver Romain Grosjean held up Max Verstappen, who gesticulated angrily from his cockpit during second practice.

Charles Leclerc did get a strong lap in and was fourth for Ferrari but team-mate Sebastian Vettel endured a torrid day. After missing the first session entirely with car trouble, Vettel lost more time in the second session and then seemed to struggle with his car when out on track.

More to follow….