Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks, Billy Slater tips, analysis

Billy Slater is tipping the Broncos to break out of a miserable slump tonight when they host the Sharks, citing Darius Boyd’s return to fullback and Jake Turpin’s inclusion as two of his key reasons for optimism.

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has been under constant pressure since the NRL’s return from the COVID-19 enforced break and consecutive thumpings at the hands of Wests Tigers and the Storm have tightened the noose.

Yet, Slater saw enough in the first 40 minutes of their clash with Melbourne to believe a corner is about to be turned.

“The Broncos really put it to them, they were aggressive in their defence, and it was their first contact that caused a few issues for the Melbourne Storm,” Slater told Wide World of Sports’ Billy’s Breakdown.

“They were right in this contest, it was only 14-8 at half-time. They just couldn’t sustain that intensity for the full 80 minutes but really rattled the Melbourne Storm’s cage with a lot of their first contacts.”

Slater expects the Broncos to bring that same defensive mindset tonight, adding that the inclusion of Turpin at dummy half would further improve that part of their game.

“[Turpin] will enhance that defensive aggression because he does like getting up off the line and getting under the ball carrier,” Slater said.

Most significantly though, is the “long overdue” move to start former Origin and Test star Boyd at fullback.

A chorus of critics have been urging Seibold to restore Boyd to the No.1 jersey for weeks, with the 33-year-old largely ineffective in the centres and the Broncos in dire need of a vocal leader to organise the defensive line.

Slater conceded that Boyd didn’t have the attacking tools that once made him one of the most dangerous fullbacks in the competition, but he said Brisbane’s fundamentals would would get a huge boost out of his experience and communication.

“He’s a genuine fullback and in a team that’s seeking leadership I think the appointment of Darius Boyd going to fullback is certainly a smart one,” Slater said.

“The position he’s going to be in, he’s going to be able to communicate far more than when he’s in the centre position.

“I think he’s going to help the likes of Xavier Coates, Herbie Farnworth, these guys who are still new to first grade, with his communication.

“He’s a great defensive fullback, just that communication around the football, the Broncos will get the advantage of that.”

