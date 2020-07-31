Brisbane Broncos, Sam Thaiday backs 2021 return for Andrew McCullough

Brisbane Broncos great Sam Thaiday has led calls for the Broncos to bring back club veteran, and former hooker, Andrew McCullough as the side languishes without key experienced players.

McCullough was forced to relocate to the Knights earlier this season after losing his position to up-and-comer Jake Turpin in the Broncos’ starting side.

But just months after falling out of favour at Red Hill, McCullough has arguably had Broncos management thinking on what might have been had they kept the veteran in Brisbane.

The hooker has shined since moving to Newcastle, forming an integral part of the Knights’ spine, which has made his likely season-ending injury sustained against the Bulldogs last weekend all the more devastating for the club.

Andrew McCullough saves a crucial win for the Newcastle Knights. (Getty)

Still technically contracted to the Broncos for another season, McCullough has the option of returning north should he feel his services would be required by the Broncos, and Thaiday saw a perfect fit.

“Definitely (he’d love to come back to the Broncos),” Thaiday said. “He has always loved the Broncos from such a young age and he’d love to come back.

“I think he’d like to be back in Brisbane right now, especially after the injury that occurred on the weekend. But I would love to see him back here.

“I think if he (Seibold) did want to bring some senior players back into our squad to help some of these young guys, I think Andrew would be fantastic at that job and that role.”

McCullough ties it up for the Knights

That’s a sentiment echoed by Parramatta legend Peter Sterling who believes Brisbane’s willingness to part ways so easily with McCullough sits in line with the precise problems cruelling the club.

“When you buy experience it presents itself in so many different ways,” he said on Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap.

“You buy awareness, you buy desperation and they’re a couple of the attributes that the Broncos are missing.

“When you allow an Andrew McCullough to go elsewhere, you are forfeiting.”

Knights and former Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough. (Getty)

Broncos icon and board member Darren Lockyer said the club would welcome the hooker with open arms, should he chose to return.

“Andrew’s got a contract with the Broncos next year,” he said.

“Jake Turpin obviously got a jump on him this year – he got the starting spot and Andrew wasn’t able to force himself back into the starting team. But you know, it’s up to Andrew.

“The first thing he’s got to do right now is focus on getting his body to where it needs to be to playing at the NRL level.

“Beyond that if he wants to go to another club to play more football then that’s his decision.”