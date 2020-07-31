Brisbane Broncos’ Darius Boyd presents silver lining as coach Anthony Seibold refuses to quit

Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold was a deflated figure once again at his post-match press conference following his side’s 36-26 collapse at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

As he has done all season, Seibold had to deflect any suggestions of him leaving his post as head coach, and instead expressed optimism about the Broncos’ improvement, including from veteran Darius Boyd.

“I certainly won’t be quitting,” Seibold said.

“I don’t think quitting is an example this young group needs to see or wants to see. We’ve taken some big steps forward in the past two weeks but ultimately we lost both games and conceded a lot of points.

“Everyone can see tonight was a bit better performance. I won’t be quitting, that’s for sure.”

NRL Highlights: Broncos v Sharks: Round 12

Boyd looked more like the Origin star of yesteryear for Brisbane last night. He had four try assists and was everywhere in defence. Playing at fullback for the first time in a year proved to be an effective move by Seibold, and it could be a permanent choice.

“He’s wanted to play fullback for a little while,” Seibold said of Boyd’s position shift after a merry-go-round of Jamayne Isaako, Tesi Niu and Anthony Milford all spent time in the No.1 jersey this season.

“I think he’s been doing brilliantly at left centre.

“He was very good on both sides of the footy.

“He was outstanding tonight.

“He had probably want to play fullback for a long period of time, he showed why tonight.

“He was good, very good.

“He didn’t deserve to be on a losing side, he was great out the back of shape, defensively he was everywhere. I thought he was outstanding.”

Darius Boyd of the Broncos looks dejected after his team loses the round 12 NRL match (Getty)

It was an especially tough loss for Brisbane. It looked as though they might’ve been on the verge of an upset over Cronulla in an impressive display that had been absent for weeks.

But in a frantic final 10 minutes, the Broncos’ lead was expertly chipped away by the Sharks, leaving the struggling NRL team in 15th on the ladder.

“I suppose in a way it’s a story of our season,” Seibold added.

“The frustrating part of it is we are just not good enough defending our errors at the moment.

Kotoni Staggs scores for the Broncos

“You think of the first half we offload the footy… they run away 70 metres we give away a seven-tackle set, they go down there and score.

“One of our players gets raked with the footy right on halftime, they score on halftime.

“That’s three tries where we’re not making them work for their points.

“We defend really well for 30 minutes, we don’t touch the ball for the last ten minutes and there was just three tries, you know we’re hurting ourselves.”